Little growers get a garden

GREEN THUMBS: (from left) Cameron Van Eck, Renae Van Eck and Jennifer Grech install the food pod.

The kids at Toddle Inn are learning the value of fresh produce after an urban food pod was installed last week.

The Murwillumbah childcare centre received the food pod after winning the little growers competition for its sustainable gardening practices.

Toddle Inn centre manager Alison Emerson said the kids are excited to use the urban food pod.

"The pod is going to be a great addition to our already existing veggie plot, which the children love,” Ms Emerson said.

"They delight in getting their hands dirty and watching their produce grow which ultimately results in the children cooking and enjoying fresh vegetables straight from their garden.”

Ms Emerson said the garden teaches kids the importance of food production.

"We want our kids to learn that not all food comes out of the supermarket,” she said.

"It provides opportunities for the children the learn about healthy eating, sustainability, and life cycles.”

Urban food garden founder George Karounos said he was happy to provide the garden pod to the childcare centre.

"Teaching kids early about the environment and growing their own vegetables is important for our future,” Mr Karounos said.