Local hero nominated for Aussie of Year

GOOD LUCK: Meredith Dennis from Palliative Support and Wedgetail Retreat has been nominated for NSW Australian of the Year.

THE head of the Tweed Palliative Support and Wedgetail Retreat at Dulguigan has been recognised as a local hero for all the hard work her group does in the community.

Tweed Palliative Support president Meredith Dennis has been nominated as the only NSW finalist in the Local Hero category of the prestigious Australian of the Year 2017 awards for her continued passion for her clients.

Ms Dennis has an impressive 18-year volunteering history and said she wouldn't have been able to achieve as much without the dedication of her staff at the retreat.

"The success of the charity has been a team effort and I am privileged to lead such a motivated group of people,” Ms Dennis said.

"When you love what you do and are a passionate advocate for a cause like community palliative care and have a great team around you, the time goes by quickly.

"We are able to support so many local, regional, Gold Coast and even the occasional interstate patients and their families during challenging times.”

The Giddy-Up Hospice Appeal has been launched simultaneously with Ms Dennis's nomination and aims to contribute to the annual $500,000 in fundraising needed to continue the charity program.

"The Giddy-Up Hospice Appeal runs from now until Christmas and the Tweed River Jockey Club will be supporting the appeal at their December 16 Twilight Race Meet,” she said.

Ms Dennis said every donation helped provide appropriate care, with every $10 providing a hospice meal.

NSW Australian of the Year Award recipients for 2017 will be announced on November 7, before joining finalists from other statesfor the national awards, in Canberra on January 25.