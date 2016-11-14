27°
Local restaurant grilling up some help for disability

Aisling Brennan | 14th Nov 2016 11:55 AM
Lauren Michaels, Andrew Scerri and Jane Rourke are asking the community to support non-for-profit groups.
Lauren Michaels, Andrew Scerri and Jane Rourke are asking the community to support non-for-profit groups. SCOTT POWICK

DISABILITY advocators Epic Assist have grabbed the bull by the horns and snapped up the chance to receive much-needed funding from new business in town Grill'd.

The burger chain, which opened last month as part of Tweed City's new The Cove development, offers the chance for three not-for-profit community groups to share in a monthly donation of $500 as voted for by its customers.

As part of its Local Matters campaign, Grill'd selects three different not-for-profit community groups each month to donate $500, with $300 being donated to the group with the most customer support.

"When a customer purchases a burger we give them a bottle cap and then it is in their hands to choose which community they wish to donate,” Tweed City Grill'd manager Andrew Scerri said.

"The Local Matters program is a way for Grill'd to give back to local communities.”

Epic Assist business development manager Lauren Michaels said the campaign was a great way for organisations like Epic Assist to receive extra support from the community.

"Epic Assist is a community based not-for-profit organisation that assists people with disabilities into meaningful and sustainable employment,” she said.

"We're hoping people will see Epic Assist at Grill'd and go home to have a look at our website.

"Anyone who eats here with a disability or knows someone with a disability might refer to us.”

Ms Michaels said she was able to provide meaningful workplaces for people with disabilities.

"My job is to go out and negotiate business contracts with employers for people with disabilities to ensure that it is a meaningful and sustainable position. We assist with making reasonable adjustments in the workplace,” she said.

Topics:  epic assist grill'd local matters local matters tweed city shopping centre

Grill'd is calling for the community to get behind not-for-profit groups through the Local Matters campaign.

