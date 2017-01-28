Locked and loaded for Tweed Coast Pro

Tweed Heads surfer Alyssa Lock surfing in the opening round of the Burleigh Pro on Thursday. Lock will be a favourite for the Tweed Coast Pro at Cabarita.

TWEED Heads young gun Alyssa Lock is hoping a new approach to her surfing will see her rise rapidly up the rankings in 2017.

Lock, who claimed an Australian Open Women's Championship in August despite being just 16, is shaping up as a favourite to take out the Tweed Coast Pro in Cabarita.

Lock has been in excellent form and progressed to the third round of the Burleigh Pro yesterday, after a semi-final appearance in the Subway Pro Junior in Cronulla mid-week.

An off-season approach to fine tuning the mental side of her surfing with coach Mark 'Richo' Richardson has paid dividends, with Lock hitting the water with far more confidence.

"I do a lot of mental drills with Richo and when we first started them, I could see how the pressure could get to me,” Lock said.

"Over time, I've gotten more composed and have gotten better with my strategies.

"I'm more calm and confident in the water and that's really reflected in my heats.”

Lock will hit the water at Cabarita on Wednesday for the World Surfing League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 1000 event, which makes up the second leg of the four-event NSW Pro Surf Series.

In its second year, the Tweed Coast Pro will attract over 200 national and international surfers from over 20 countries.

Despite attracting top surfers from across the world, organisers are expecting Tweed athletes to shape the podium.

Ethan Smith from Surfing NSW said Lock and fellow Tweed gun Kobie Enright and Cabarita surfer Zahli Kelly were strong contenders.

"Based on some of their results, those three (should) put on a pretty solid show,” he said.

He nominated Tweed surfer Sheldon Simkus as one to watch in the men's division.

"He could be a strong threat and he's got a very bright future,” Smith said.

With average surf predicted, Lock said she didn't expect to gain much home advantage, but was hoping her knowledge of Cabarita banks would give her an edge.

Currently ranked 71, Lock is hoping to rise into the 40's this season and nominated junior world champion Macy Callaghan as a competitor she'd look to go head-to-head with.

"To be the best, you've got to beat the best, so it would be great to beat her in a heat,” Lock said.

"I'll take it heat-by-heat and try to get total scores over ten and, if I do surf well, I should find myself up in the last rounds.”

The competition has been extended for a day to cater for the extended field which Destination Tweed chief executive officer Bill Tatchell said was a sign of the growing popularity of the area.

Tatchell said the competition provided young surfers something to aspire to.