Long-serving JP picks up award

Yvonne Gardiner | 28th Nov 2016 10:30 AM
TRIBUTE: Attorney-General Gabrielle Upton and MP Thomas George (right) congratulate Col Hulme on his milestone.
TRIBUTE: Attorney-General Gabrielle Upton and MP Thomas George (right) congratulate Col Hulme on his milestone.

COL Hulme's service as a justice of the peace for 50 years was recognised last week when NSW Attorney- General Gabrielle Upton visited Murwillumbah courthouse.

She presented Mr Hulme with a commemorative certificate.

He later described the award as "the highlight of the year”.

His appointment as a JP was included in the NSW Government Gazette on November 19, 1965.

He worked then in the Child Welfare Department, now the Department of Community Services.

Mr Hulme retired from the department in 1989 and continues his JP commitments as a community service.

In 2005, he joined the Tweed Valley Justices' Association, which rosters volunteers to help with completing declarations, affidavits and other documents.

The JP service is available at the Tweed Mall shopping centre on Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm, and at the Tweed City shopping centre on Thursdays from 10am to 2pm - and later from 5pm to 7pm.

JPs are also available at the Sunnyside Centre in Murwillumbah on Thursdays from 10am to noon. They do not charge for their services.

The association meets once a month at South Tweed Sports Club, 4 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  gabriel upton justice of the peace nsw attorney general

Long-serving JP recognised with award

NSW Attorney General Gabrielle Upton and Lismore MP Thomas George (right) congratulate Colin Hulme for his 50 years of service as a justice of the peace.

COL Hulme has served as a justice of the peace for 50 years

TRIBUTE: Attorney-General Gabrielle Upton and MP Thomas George (right) congratulate Col Hulme on his milestone.

