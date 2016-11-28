Long-serving JP recognised with award

NSW Attorney General Gabrielle Upton and Lismore MP Thomas George (right) congratulate Colin Hulme for his 50 years of service as a justice of the peace.

COL Hulme's service as a justice of the peace for 50 years was recognised last week when NSW Attorney- General Gabrielle Upton visited Murwillumbah courthouse.

She presented Mr Hulme with a commemorative certificate.

He later described the award as "the highlight of the year”.

"You don't do it for the rewards,” he said.

"The joy in it for me is providing the service and meeting interesting people.

"I'm rostered on at least a couple of times a month, and I do it privately as well.”

His appointment as a JP was included in the NSW Government Gazette on November 19, 1965.

He worked then in the Child Welfare Department, now the Department of Community Services.

Mr Hulme retired from the department in 1989 and continues his JP commitments as a community service.

In 2005, he joined the Tweed Valley Justices' Association, which rosters volunteers to help with completing declarations, affidavits and other documents.

The JP service is available at the Tweed Mall shopping centre on Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm, and at the Tweed City shopping centre on Thursdays from 10am to 2pm - and later from 5pm to 7pm.

JPs are also available at the Sunnyside Centre in Murwillumbah on Thursdays from 10am to noon. They do not charge for their services.

The association meets once a month at South Tweed Sports Club, 4 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South.