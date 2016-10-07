27°
Longland slams party approach

Alina Rylko | 7th Oct 2016 4:36 PM
PARTY TIME: Barry Longland with his team - Andrew Meeves, Wendy Shannon, Doreen Welsh and Suzi Bourke.
PARTY TIME: Barry Longland with his team - Andrew Meeves, Wendy Shannon, Doreen Welsh and Suzi Bourke. Contributed

COUNCILLOR and former mayor Barry Longland has held himself as the man in the middle when it comes to council policy and debate.

After eight years on the council, including three years as mayor and two as deputy mayor, his approach hasn't changed.

This election Cr Longland has slammed the emergence of party politics in the chamber, offering instead "consensus on the big issues that shape the Shire's future” through independence.

"Community concern about the dysfunction of the outgoing council stems from the extremes that have characterised council debate over the past four years,” Cr Longland said.

"Unfortunately, we have seen party politics, political ideology and self-interest frustrate the pursuit of the shared values that are capable of delivering good, common sense outcomes for the majority.

"I understand the balance between progress and preservation and I will ensure that the values I have enjoyed on the Tweed for more than 60 years and the natural environment we all love are not compromised by development that threatens that balance.

"I won't be a slave to the 'squeaky wheel', as we have seen from some councillors over the past four years, and I won't compromise on my commitment to represent mainstream community opinion.”

Cr Longland heads the Group I ticket that includes accounting firm owner Andrew Meeves, Tweed Hospital oncology registered nurse Wendy Shannon, Twin Towns Friends Association president Doreen Welsh and Cabarita Beach/Bogangar Residents' Association secretary Suzi Bourke.

"When the members of the council can work together in a collaborative way, the sky is the limit,” Cr Longland said.

For this election, Cr Longland has coined slogans, asking residents to cast their vote "for common sense” and to "place their No 1 ... for the Group I team - that's 'I' for 'Independent'.”

"I am proud to be seen as a truly independent councillor. This gives me the freedom to make decisions purely on merit,” he said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  barry longland, tweed shire council elections 2016

