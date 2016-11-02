24°
News

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

Karen Hall | 2nd Nov 2016 11:00 AM
TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.
TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COMMUNITY DIARY, November 2

TWIN Towns Day VIEW Club announces its November meeting on Thursday, November 3. This is one of their biggest days as Portophino Fashion has their parades and you can buy the outfits, plus heaps more for sale. It all takes place in the downstairs auditorium at South Tweed Sports Club. The meeting starts at 11am DST with a morning cuppa. Just ring Freda on 5524 1357 if you have to apologise or if you are bringing guests. Don't miss this exciting meeting.

AOOB's Twin Towns Branch. The next monthly meeting will be held on Friday, November 4 at South Tweed Sports Club, Tweed Heads South at 2pm (NSW time) in the Secret Garden Room. All members and intending members are invited to attend. Donations for the Christmas Hamper will be accepted at this meeting. For further information phone Twenette 5523 2939. The Bus Trip to the Redcliffe Markets is on Sunday November 13. Anyone wishing to go phone Evelyn 5599 8283.

MURWILLUMBAH Evening VIEW Club's next dinner meeting will be on Monday, November 7 at Tumbulgum Tavern. Please bring items for the Trading Table. RSVP to Gloria Martin on 02 6672 3794 by 10am on the Thursday before the meeting. Our club supports The Smith Family's learning and mentoring programs supporting disadvantaged Australian children to achieve their educational goals.

TWEED Hospital Auxiliary is organising a Warehouse Shopping Trip on Tuesday, November 8 departing from in front of the Tweed Heads Bowling club at 7.15am sharp. Cost is $48 per person which includes morning tea and lunch. We will be visiting several shopping outlets in the Brisbane are. This is always a fun day and will be raising money for the Tweed Hospital Auxiliary to purchase much needed equipment for the Tweed Hospital. For more information ring Denise on 5599 8956 or Jean on 5599 9273.

TWIN Towns Evening View Club's next meeting will be in the Blue Room of Tweed Heads Bowls Club on November 9, at 6.30pm for 7pm. Visitors are always welcome. There will be a Trading Table for Make Bake or Grow (no books please). For guests and apologies ring Jenny on 5536 2653 by 1pm on the Monday prior.

VOLUNTARY euthanasia options are discussed at meetings held quarterly on the Gold Coast. The next meeting will be held on November 10. Phone Elaine 5580 8215.

KINGSCLIFF Uniting Church will be holding a street stall on Friday, November 11 outside the ambulance station on Marine Parade, Kingscliff commencing at 9am. Homemade cakes, jams etc.

FULL Moon Walk on Monday, November 14. View the full moon on the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Meet at 7.30pm at Tumbulgum boat ramp for a flat walk taking approx 60 minutes following the Tumbulgum Heritage Trail. This event is part of the Heart Foundation Walking Program and everyone is welcome to attend. No cost. Bring your torch. No bookings required.

TWIN Towns & District Garden Club will hold its last meeting of the year on Monday, November 14 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre from 8.30am (NSW). Meeting will include our AGM, benching, plus plant sales, raffles and lucky door prize. Entry $3 which includes morning tea and all welcome.

TUMBULGUM Public and Catholic school former students and staff, together with past and present residents, are invited to the informal get together on Saturday, November 26 from 11am at Tumbulgum Tavern. Please RSVP by 22nd, email to Brian- tumbulgum.nsw.get together@hotmail.com.

KINGSCLIFF Mixed Probus Club holds its meeting at the Kingscliff Beach and Bowls Club on the first Wednesday of the month at 10am and outings on the third Wednesday of the month. Visitors are very welcome. Phone Norma on 02 6676 3360.

MURWILLUMBAH Cancer Support Group meets from 10am to noon on the second Monday of every month at the Community Health Centre, corner of Nullum and Wollumbin streets. These informal meetings offer mutual, practical and emotional support. For more information, call cancer liaison nurse on 6672 0252.

LEARN to Dance with Latin Zone Dance Club, 56 Currumbin Ck Rd, Currumbin Waters. www.latinzonedance.com.au Le Roc Club Latin/Jive for men & women all ages, beginners welcome. Fun and social no partner needed, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm ($10). Call Steve 0401 285 514.

SINGLE Social Nights 40+. Free events each month. Phone 0412 284 828.

BECOME more confident. Coaching available for small groups. People join for different reasons. Maybe you have to make a speech, give a report or simply want to communicate better in a group. Students, teachers, professionals, parents who want to encourage their children to stand up and be heard. Come along have some fun. Being a good audience is as important as becoming a confident speaker. Stand up and be heard. It's easier than you think. Call me at 0400 374 666 or 5536 6515 Tweed Heads.

TWEED Valley Toastmasters offers a supportive and friendly environment to develop and enhance public speaking skills and more. We meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 9.45am at Cudgen Leagues Club, 3 Wommin Bay Rd, Kingscliff. All welcome. Please call Lynda on 0434 103 409.

YOUR EVENT: Please send in your diary entries and photos of your group when possible to diary@tweeddailynews.com.au

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  community diary tweed whats on around tweed

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Driver dies after car collides with truck

An intersection is blocked after a fatal crash. Photo: Dave Andrews - @Chopperdaveqld

Crash comes hour after alleged hit and run on the Gold Coast

Wishing on a star at Fingal lighthouse

MYSTICAL SKY: Stars shine down on Fingal Head lighthouse.

The milky Way at Fingal lighthouse

A Grey November for Cup Day in Murwillumbah

Fiona Jervis rides Cousin Ben to a win, in Race 2 at Murwillumbah on Melbourne Cup Day.

Melbourne Cup Day at Murwillumbah race wrap.

Local Partners

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Wishing on a star at Fingal lighthouse

MYSTICAL SKY: Stars shine down on Fingal Head lighthouse.

The milky Way at Fingal lighthouse

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave"

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

One of a Kind!

7 Ajax Court, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 5 Interest above...

This stunning home is In a quiet, sought after cul-de-sac and has been expertly built in an elevated position to capture the coastal breezes and spectacular views.

Catch It While You Can!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low...

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!