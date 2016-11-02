Looking for something to do in Tweed?

TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.

COMMUNITY DIARY, November 2

TWIN Towns Day VIEW Club announces its November meeting on Thursday, November 3. This is one of their biggest days as Portophino Fashion has their parades and you can buy the outfits, plus heaps more for sale. It all takes place in the downstairs auditorium at South Tweed Sports Club. The meeting starts at 11am DST with a morning cuppa. Just ring Freda on 5524 1357 if you have to apologise or if you are bringing guests. Don't miss this exciting meeting.

AOOB's Twin Towns Branch. The next monthly meeting will be held on Friday, November 4 at South Tweed Sports Club, Tweed Heads South at 2pm (NSW time) in the Secret Garden Room. All members and intending members are invited to attend. Donations for the Christmas Hamper will be accepted at this meeting. For further information phone Twenette 5523 2939. The Bus Trip to the Redcliffe Markets is on Sunday November 13. Anyone wishing to go phone Evelyn 5599 8283.

MURWILLUMBAH Evening VIEW Club's next dinner meeting will be on Monday, November 7 at Tumbulgum Tavern. Please bring items for the Trading Table. RSVP to Gloria Martin on 02 6672 3794 by 10am on the Thursday before the meeting. Our club supports The Smith Family's learning and mentoring programs supporting disadvantaged Australian children to achieve their educational goals.

TWEED Hospital Auxiliary is organising a Warehouse Shopping Trip on Tuesday, November 8 departing from in front of the Tweed Heads Bowling club at 7.15am sharp. Cost is $48 per person which includes morning tea and lunch. We will be visiting several shopping outlets in the Brisbane are. This is always a fun day and will be raising money for the Tweed Hospital Auxiliary to purchase much needed equipment for the Tweed Hospital. For more information ring Denise on 5599 8956 or Jean on 5599 9273.

TWIN Towns Evening View Club's next meeting will be in the Blue Room of Tweed Heads Bowls Club on November 9, at 6.30pm for 7pm. Visitors are always welcome. There will be a Trading Table for Make Bake or Grow (no books please). For guests and apologies ring Jenny on 5536 2653 by 1pm on the Monday prior.

VOLUNTARY euthanasia options are discussed at meetings held quarterly on the Gold Coast. The next meeting will be held on November 10. Phone Elaine 5580 8215.

KINGSCLIFF Uniting Church will be holding a street stall on Friday, November 11 outside the ambulance station on Marine Parade, Kingscliff commencing at 9am. Homemade cakes, jams etc.

FULL Moon Walk on Monday, November 14. View the full moon on the Tweed River at Tumbulgum. Meet at 7.30pm at Tumbulgum boat ramp for a flat walk taking approx 60 minutes following the Tumbulgum Heritage Trail. This event is part of the Heart Foundation Walking Program and everyone is welcome to attend. No cost. Bring your torch. No bookings required.

TWIN Towns & District Garden Club will hold its last meeting of the year on Monday, November 14 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre from 8.30am (NSW). Meeting will include our AGM, benching, plus plant sales, raffles and lucky door prize. Entry $3 which includes morning tea and all welcome.

TUMBULGUM Public and Catholic school former students and staff, together with past and present residents, are invited to the informal get together on Saturday, November 26 from 11am at Tumbulgum Tavern. Please RSVP by 22nd, email to Brian- tumbulgum.nsw.get together@hotmail.com.

KINGSCLIFF Mixed Probus Club holds its meeting at the Kingscliff Beach and Bowls Club on the first Wednesday of the month at 10am and outings on the third Wednesday of the month. Visitors are very welcome. Phone Norma on 02 6676 3360.

MURWILLUMBAH Cancer Support Group meets from 10am to noon on the second Monday of every month at the Community Health Centre, corner of Nullum and Wollumbin streets. These informal meetings offer mutual, practical and emotional support. For more information, call cancer liaison nurse on 6672 0252.

LEARN to Dance with Latin Zone Dance Club, 56 Currumbin Ck Rd, Currumbin Waters. www.latinzonedance.com.au Le Roc Club Latin/Jive for men & women all ages, beginners welcome. Fun and social no partner needed, every Monday 7.30pm to 9.30pm ($10). Call Steve 0401 285 514.

SINGLE Social Nights 40+. Free events each month. Phone 0412 284 828.

BECOME more confident. Coaching available for small groups. People join for different reasons. Maybe you have to make a speech, give a report or simply want to communicate better in a group. Students, teachers, professionals, parents who want to encourage their children to stand up and be heard. Come along have some fun. Being a good audience is as important as becoming a confident speaker. Stand up and be heard. It's easier than you think. Call me at 0400 374 666 or 5536 6515 Tweed Heads.

TWEED Valley Toastmasters offers a supportive and friendly environment to develop and enhance public speaking skills and more. We meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at 9.45am at Cudgen Leagues Club, 3 Wommin Bay Rd, Kingscliff. All welcome. Please call Lynda on 0434 103 409.

