Lunch dishes up support for needy

Daniel McKenzie
| 20th Oct 2016 3:46 PM
LUNCH IS SERVED: Gerard Robinson (Tweed Heads Bowls Club), Dennis Pommer (Lunch with Friends), volunteers Stacey Foster and Liz Hey serve up a meal with all the trimmings in Goodwin Park, Coolangatta, on Tuesday.
LUNCH IS SERVED: Gerard Robinson (Tweed Heads Bowls Club), Dennis Pommer (Lunch with Friends), volunteers Stacey Foster and Liz Hey serve up a meal with all the trimmings in Goodwin Park, Coolangatta, on Tuesday. Melissa Belanic

A DECADE-long partnership between two Tweed Heads institutions delivered its 24,000th meal to the needy in Coolangatta's Goodwin Park on Tuesday.

Since 2006, Tweed Heads Bowls Club has been supplying meals to Our Lady of the Rosary's Lunch with Friends, an initiative that helps to feed the homeless, marginalised, victims of domestic violence and members of the community most in need.

Lunch with Friends organiser Denis Pommer said reaching the milestone was a real achievement after what started out as a meet and greet to see what issues were facing the community.

"We came out into the park 10 years ago with burning sausages and shared a meal with about 10 people,” Mr Pommer said.

"They thanked us for sitting down and sharing a meal with them, so we found out there was a need.

"So from then on, everything we've done is about sharing.”

Mr Pommer said Lunch with Friends was able to help those in need in a variety of ways thanks to the support of Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

"The partnership has helped thousands of people get back on their feet,” he said.

"Our group of volunteers feeds the hungry, helps clothe the needy and works with non-profit organisations to ensure homeless people receive the support they deserve.

"We deliver the meals, break bread and listen to the men and women down on their luck in the area.

"Our program would not exist without the club system at Tweed Heads Bowls Club. I'm not sure a lot of people understand that.”

Tweed Heads Bowls Club general manager Gerard Robinson said the club was honoured to lend its support.

"Our chefs produce the meals and we bring them down to the park and Dennis and his volunteers feed the needy every week,” Mr Robinson said.

"Local clubs are very active in providing to the community and the needy and that's something we see as very important.

"Dennis has been an amazing community provider for a long time on the Tweed and we're really happy and proud to be a part of that relationship.”

The partnership feeds the homeless once a week at Goodwin Park.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  community service homeless assistance lunch with friends tweed heads bowls club

Room One Collective is bringing creativity back to the Tweed

Initiative to feed homeless and marginalised marks 24,000th meal.

