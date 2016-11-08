Madness added to Bluesfest lineup

British ska, popsters Madness have been added to the Bluesfest lineup for 2017. AAP Images

BLUESFEST will become a house of fun after the festival announced today that legendary British ska, popsters Madness had been added to the bill for 2017.

Starting out as the North London Invaders in 1976, Madness have remained a British phenomenon and will bring hits like Our House and House of Fun to Bluesfest for the first time.

Known the world over, Madness played on the rooftop of Buckingham Palace at the Queens Diamond Jubilee Concert, and brought down the house at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympic Games.

"Madness are going to tear the house down. They truly are one of the great 80s UK bands, and they continue to be huge,” Bluesfest director Peter Noble said.

Another artist confirmed in today's announcement is the Miles Electric band, who perform the legendary electric fusion of Miles Davis.

The band includes current Rolling Stones bassist Daryl Jones and one time Red Hot Chili Pepper and Parliament-Funkadelic guitarist Blackbird McKnight.

Bluesfest 2017 will be held over five days during the Easter break from April 13-17.

