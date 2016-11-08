24°
News

Madness added to Bluesfest lineup

Daniel McKenzie
| 8th Nov 2016 10:33 AM
British ska, popsters Madness have been added to the Bluesfest lineup for 2017. AAP Images
British ska, popsters Madness have been added to the Bluesfest lineup for 2017. AAP Images Joel Ryan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BLUESFEST will become a house of fun after the festival announced today that legendary British ska, popsters Madness had been added to the bill for 2017.

Starting out as the North London Invaders in 1976, Madness have remained a British phenomenon and will bring hits like Our House and House of Fun to Bluesfest for the first time.

Known the world over, Madness played on the rooftop of Buckingham Palace at the Queens Diamond Jubilee Concert, and brought down the house at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympic Games.

"Madness are going to tear the house down. They truly are one of the great 80s UK bands, and they continue to be huge,” Bluesfest director Peter Noble said.

Another artist confirmed in today's announcement is the Miles Electric band, who perform the legendary electric fusion of Miles Davis.

The band includes current Rolling Stones bassist Daryl Jones and one time Red Hot Chili Pepper and Parliament-Funkadelic guitarist Blackbird McKnight.

Bluesfest 2017 will be held over five days during the Easter break from April 13-17.

Third Bluesfest 2017 artist announcement:

  • Madness
  • Miles Electric Band
  • Patti Smith and her band acoustic set
  • Billy Bragg and Joe Henry
  • Slightly Stoopid
  • Rhiannon Giddens
  • Tony Joe White
  • Max Jury
  • The Record Company
  • The Mountain Goats
  • The California Honeydrops
  • Trevor Hall
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  bluesfest bluesfest 2017 byron bay entertainment madness music northern rivers tyagarah

Madness added to Bluesfest lineup

Madness added to Bluesfest lineup

Madness headlines third Bluesfest lineup announcement

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Our singer Matty secures Falls slot

Tweed musician Matty Rogers is set for a Falls Festival slot after winning a Falls' Foster a Band Initiative competition.

Local talent voted in for Falls.

Rory Arnold's family embraces the green and gold

Rory Arnold during his Wallabies debut at Suncorp Stadium in June. Arnold is now an established Wallaby after just two seasons of Super Ruby.

Family affair for Murwillumbah Wallaby

Local Partners

Picture Gallery: Heavens shining down on Murwillumbah Show

IN A tradition unbroken since 1890, thousands of residents turned out to support the Murwillumbah Show over the weekend.

KIN Day dream a reality for Tweed kid

Sam Smith preparing for KIN Day with Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt. Sam wants Tweed schools to join in and support his KIN Day vision on November 18.

Tweed student launches a vision of support

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Madness added to Bluesfest lineup

British ska, popsters Madness have been added to the Bluesfest lineup for 2017. AAP Images

Welcome to the house of fun

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 $810,000 ...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 $709,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level, rendered home offers the very best in modern living. Perfect for large...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!