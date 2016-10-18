24°
News

Sex with a cow: shocking case hits court

Chris Calcino
| 18th Oct 2016 12:21 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A COFFS Coast man has been found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences after having sex with a cow on a dairy farm.

Charges were brought against Allan Kenneth Brookes, then 53, in June 2014 amid allegations he pressured a young boy to engage in sex with the cow and repeatedly sexually abused him.

The businessman was arrested outside his Coffs Harbour workplace earlier in 2014.

Brookes, who was previously unable to be named due to a suppression order, pleaded guilty in Sydney District Court this month to the bestiality charge.

A jury found him guilty of 16 other charges including multiple counts of aggravated indecency against a victim aged younger than 16, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

The case had been adjourned several times since charges were laid in 2014.

Brookes is due back in court on November 25 for sentencing.

He has been refused bail.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  bellingen bestiality child sexual abuse coffs harbour court cows dairy district court editors picks nsw district court sexual assault

Surf life saving club issues SOS

Surf life saving club issues SOS

Fingal Rovers call for help as a decline in the number of active members threatens club's future

Calming Caba sea

CLARITY: The tide washes in over a smooth stone at Cabarita.

How to capture the golden hours

Bob Brown on board for Katie

Katie Milne with Bob Brown

FORMER Greens leader Bob Brown visits Tweed to support Katie

Sporting giant killers secure state second

GOLDEN RUN: Pacific Coast's basketball team

Tweed school goes on a dream run

Local Partners

Calming Caba sea

Behind the lens: There are only two golden hours each day and if you can see both, they're worth it.

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Expert's talk on Olley's life is not to be missed

THE ARTIST: Artist Margaret Olley at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery in 2006.

RARE insight into the life of one of most cherished hoarders

Band to play new material on national tour

Band to play new material on national tour

Ahead of the Caligula's Horse Opeth support shows,and national headline tour we talked to vocalist Jim Grey about mythology, spoken word poetry and new album.

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Iconic Beach House

640- 642 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Contact Agent

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

3 2 2 Interest Above...

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The...

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment...

Private and Exclusive Beach House

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right...

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day if not Prior

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SAT 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST AND SUN 10:30 - 11:00AM NSW DST This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest