Man crushed by truck at Murwillumbah

A MAN was rushed to The Tweed Hospital after he was reportedly crushed by a truck near the Murwillumbah Showgrounds.

Ambulance media said paramedics were called to Mooball St at about 9.40am this morning to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

Paramedics treated a male aged in his early 20s, who suffered chest injuries.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to the incident but was later called off.

The man was transported by ambulance to The Tweed Hospital.

Murwillumbah police were also on scene assisting emergency services.