A MAN has died after being struck by a car while crossing a road overnight.

He was aged "in his 20s", say police.

The man was hit and fatally injured at Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast around 7.15pm, as he attempted to cross Oxley Drv.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have information about the crash, or who saw it happen, are being urged to contact police.