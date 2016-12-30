Man dies after falling out of golf buggy

A MAN who fell out of a golf buggy onto a Gold Coast road has died in hospital.

The crash occurred at Hope Island earlier this week.

Police said that around 8.40pm on Monday, the golf buggy with three male occupants was travelling in an easterly direction on Bolsena Circuit when the front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man has fallen out and hit his head on the road.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, but passed away yesterday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The 20-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were not injured.

Four people have died on Queensland roads during the holiday road toll period and more than 22 have died nationally.