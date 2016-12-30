27°
News

Man dies after falling out of golf buggy

30th Dec 2016 6:28 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN who fell out of  a golf buggy onto a Gold Coast road has died in hospital.

The crash occurred at Hope Island earlier this week.

Police said that around 8.40pm on Monday, the golf buggy with three male occupants was travelling in an easterly direction on Bolsena Circuit when the front seat passenger, a 21-year-old man has fallen out and hit his head on the road.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, but passed away yesterday afternoon as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The 20-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were not injured.

Four people have died on Queensland roads during the holiday road toll period and more than 22 have died nationally.

Topics:  crash editors picks police

Firearms found in home after domestic dispute

Firearms found in home after domestic dispute

A MAN will face court today charged with firearm and drug offences following an alleged domestic violence incident at a home at Pottsville.

Little Axyl was born 15 weeks early

Visit www.gofundme.com/baby-axyl-james-wilson to help.

A South Burnett family needs your help.

Police to use fingerprints to identify man who died on beach

BEACH DEATH: The scene where a man's body was found floating in the water.

Police believe the man could be a local person

Police assaulted trying to disarm man with 24cm knife

Tweed police assaulted after trying to disarm man at Tweed Heads

Police use capsicum spray to disarm a man with 24cm knife.

Local Partners

Fines up to $20,000 for illegal fireworks

IF YOU are thinking of putting on your own fireworks show this New Years Eve, you might want to think again.

Little Axyl was born 15 weeks early

Visit www.gofundme.com/baby-axyl-james-wilson to help.

A South Burnett family needs your help.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

FREDERIC Prinz von Anhalt, Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband, has been accused of trying to make money off her funeral.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

Chris Ivery and Eli Christopher [Instagram]

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a third child

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is engaged

Emily Ratajkowski strips naked for 10 million fans

Emily Ratajkowski (c) Instagram

She is really getting into the stripping spirit this festive season

Jack discovers cool animal facts

Jack Yabsley stars in the new children's TV series ACE: Animal Countdown Extraordinaire.

TV presenter is having a ball in new kids’ show.

Debbie Reynolds' death sheds new light on family life

US actresses Debbie Reynolds (R) and her late daughter Carrie Fisher (L) posing at the 21th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

Fisher joked she was 'truly a product of Hollywood inbreeding'

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 $475,000

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Palm Beach Position PLUS!!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

House 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Simply Stunning

16 Sunnycrest Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

This elegant home is the result of a Hamptons inspired style with a crisply tailored interior and sparkling pool. Positioned at Terranora's most prestigious...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $670,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

Palm Beach Pearl!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Just unpack your bags and put your feet up, because all the hard work has been done. You'll enjoy the benefits of living just a short stroll across the road to...

Pristine Living, Premium Position

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

&#39;The Bay Apartments&#39; - Rainbow Bay - Yours To Own Today!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $465,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION FRIDAY 23RD DECEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach...

Two Detached Dwellings on One Title with a Strong Rental Return

96 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 2 2 $519,000

Set amongst the trees in a secluded spot, this property boasts excellent privacy and being so close to the water is the ultimate lifestyle experience. Two...

Great Value for Money - Motivated Owners Want this Home Sold

11 McAllisters Road, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Appealing to first home buyers, investors and families this three-bedroom home is close to schools and shops and a short 10-minute drive from Coolangatta's beaches...

Stylish Home with Picturesque Views Across the Tweed River

2/100 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Town House 3 2 2 $485,000

This large two storey home is located in a well maintained complex opposite the stunning Tweed River. Enjoy picturesque views across the pristine river from...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!