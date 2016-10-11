Man dies after motorcycle crash at Uki

Tweed police will prepare a report for the coroner after a man died following a crash at Uki on Friday.

A MAN whose motorcycle collided with a 4WD near Uki on Friday has died.

On October 7, at about 5.15pm, a motorcycle and Mitsubishi Triton 4WD collided on Kyogle Rd about 14km east of Murwillumbah.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old man from Barkers Vale, suffered serious injuries and was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police were advised late Monday afternoon the man had passed away at the hospital.

The driver and two passengers in the vehicle were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command police will prepare a report for the coroner, who may consider investigating the collision.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/