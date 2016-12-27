Man in serious condition after jumping from moving car

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter airlifted a 36-year-old Hastings Point man to hospital after he had jumped out of a moving car at Pottsville.

A HASTINGS Point man remains in a serious condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital after jumping out of a moving vehicle on Tweed Coast Road at Pottsville on Friday night.

The 36-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for head and facial injuries before being airlifted to the hospital at about 11.30pm on December 23.

Police said the man was being driven home by friends after he had earlier been involved in a fight and ejected by security at Pottsville Beach Sports Club.

He is believed to have left the moving vehicle after seeing the man he had earlier fought with a short distance away.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokeswoman said on Monday the man remained in hospital and was in a "serious condition”.