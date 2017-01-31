Man on the run in Tweed is finally caught

Police are trying to find Scott Anderson

TWEED police have ditched their uniforms to catch a wanted man who had been on the run for domestic assault, intimidation and drugs charges.

Police had appealed several times for public help to find Scott Anderson who was believed to have been in Banora Point.

Yesterday officers in plain clothes, acting on a tip off, spotted Anderson in a white Holden Commodore on Leisure Dr, Banora Point.

He was cuffed and hit with two outstanding warrants and drug offences.

Police refused bail and Anderson was due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command wanted to thank the community for its support.