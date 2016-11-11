Man Vs Goat: 70-year-old in hospital after epic battle

This is not the goat that attacked the man, but it is a goat.

A QUEENSLAND man is in hospital suffering dehydration after he was attacked by, then drawn into a battle with, a stubborn goat.

The man in his 70s had cuts and bruises after "struggling and fighting" with the goat, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman told News Corp.

It is understood the goat targeted the man while on his morning walk.

The battle of wills and strength lasted about an hour.

Police later arrived to scare off the goat.

The man remains in Gold Coast Robina Hospital in a stable condition.