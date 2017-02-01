Man who escaped police on Australia Day is wanted

Simon Convine is wanted for resist arrest, malicious damage and escape custody on Australia Day 2017.

AN ALLEGED drug-dealer who escaped police on Australia Day is wanted and likely to be hiding in motels.

Police said Simon Convine breached a bond when he dealt drugs. He is also wanted for resist arrest, malicious damage and escape lawful custody on Australia Day 2017.

Convine is known to visit various parts of Northern NSW and police believe he may be travelling with a woman.

They think he is hiding in motels or other short-stay places.

Anyone who sees Convine or knows where he is should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5536 0999.