A MAN who's parole has been revoked is on the run and police believe he could be in the Tweed.

Jarrod Skimmings, who has warrants out for his arrest and return to prison, is thought to be in Banora Point.

Police say he knows he's wanted and is trying not be caught.

Anyone who sees Skimmings or knows where he is can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 5536 0999.