Masking talent for a grand masquerade on the lanes

Brenton Moyes sends one down as Kayla Moyes, Tyler Judson, Star Polina and Matthew Purser watch on.

USUALLY there's no masking the commitment required to represent your state, but donning a mask is exactly what one group of ten pin bowlers plans to do.

After being selected to represent Queensland at the junior Australian Ten Pin Bowling Nationals, five young Tweed bowlers are planning to pull on masks and join in the fun at the Masquerade Bowl fundraising event next month.

Three of the Tweed contingent will compete in the state-versus-state competition at the nationals to be staged in Sydney in April while the other two have been named in the state team development squad.

Nicole Purser, who's son Matthew is part of the Queensland team, came up with the idea for the Masquerade Bowl, which includes supper, two games of bowls, a drink, silent auctions and other fun activities for $40 per person.

"Bowling is family orientated, fun and anyone can do it,” Ms Purser said.

"You can come in teams of six or seven, or you can even come on your own.”

All money raised will go towards funding the trip south with oganisers hoping to raise at least $5000.

Lane sponsorship opportunities will be available for $200.

While this will be the inaugural Masquerade Bowl, Ms Purser hopes it will be the first of many with plenty of young talent on display.

The Masquerade Bowl will be staged at Coolangatta-Tweed Tenpin on February 25.

For information, or to book, phone (07) 5536 1606.