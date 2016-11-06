McHugh returns to beach roots

Matt McHugh is back for a 2017 Summer tour of some of Australia's best beaches.

IT'S no coincidence multi-instrumentalist, producer and vocalist Matt McHugh has chosen venues alongside some of the East Coast's best beaches for his tour of Australia this summer.

An avid surfer, McHugh will play iconic surf towns like Currumbin, Manly and Cronulla for the High Up! Summer 2017 tour kicking off in January.

The tour is a return to form and health for McHugh, who had to cancel a series of shows due to a serious spinal injury in 2015 after releasing acclaimed solo album, Waves.

Matt McHugh will play Currumbin's Soundlounge in January Contributed

After spending up to five days-a-week for the past year getting back to the point where he could once again pick up his guitar, McHugh said he was looking forward to returning to the beach for the High Up tour.

"Growing up on the beach on the east coast of Australia, I was surrounded by the smell of fresh surfboard wax and coconut sunscreen. Every song I've ever written has those ingredients in its DNA,” McHugh said.

"Of all the places I play music each year, none ever makes as much sense to me as the coastline of Australia in summertime.”

The 13-date tour kicks-off in Bellingen on January 5.

