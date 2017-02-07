Medical graduates arrive on the Tweed

Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, welcomed 18 new medical graduates to Tweed Hospital last Thursday

TWEED hospital welcomed 18 new medical graduates to 2017 internship positions on Thursday.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest welcomed the new graduates, who will undertake a year-long internship at the hospital.

"I'm so pleased these new doctors will undertake their internship at our local hospital,” Mr Provest said.

"Every intern will benefit from the support and direction of our clinicians.”

NSW funds more medical intern positions than any other state or territory and in 2017, 992 interns will start at hospitals around the state - up from 983 in 2016.

The record number of intern doctors represents a funding commitment by the NSW Government of $107 million with the 2017 group including 12 Aboriginal medical graduates.

During their one-year internship, graduates will complete compulsory terms in the specialties of medicine, surgery and emergency.

"I wish all interns the best for what I am sure will be a very informative and exciting year,” Mr Provest said.

NSW guarantees intern positions to all domestic medical graduates of NSW universities.