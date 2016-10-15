Melbourne Cup day fever heats up Murwillumbah

CUP DAY: Another bumper year of racing and fashion lies ahead for Melbourne Cup Day at Murwillumbah.

RACING returns to Murwillumbah soon for one of its showcase meetings of the year, the traditional Melbourne Cup day races.

The first Tuesday in November just keeps getting bigger and better at the little track among the cane fields, with more fashions, marquees, music and all the trappings that a swell country racing affair has to offer. Bookings have soared in recent months, and jockey club officials are reminding corporate and social parties the time is now to secure the last remaining group deals.

As part of an expansion of the usual Murwillumbah shuttle and Tweed Coast bus service, Gold Coast patrons will also be taken care of with a northern route departing Tallebudgera Surf Club and making its way south through the main beachside locales.

Racing at the track has enjoyed a bit of down time after the jockey club's busy winter meetings and the signature Murwillumbah Cup carnival during June.

It's given the racing surface time to recuperate, and track staff have been busy giving the course lots of care.

Competing thoroughbreds will be greeted by a lush cover of immaculately manicured grass on par with some of the finest city racecourses.

The Melbourne Cup day meeting will feature six events including the Tweed River handicap (open 1530m), the Jason Birney Memorial (maiden plate 1530m), and a Benchmark 45 handicap (2000m).

Though the day is a non-TAB fixture, full betting facilities will be available for punters of both the once-a-year and more serious variety.