Men of league hit the greens for community

Barry Hancock and Kev Embrey of the Fraser Coast at a recent Men of League Bowls Day.

TWEED rugby league teams, fans and players, past and present, are invited to join the Men of League Foundation for the Tweed District Committee's charity bowls day next week.

Organised by the Men of League Foundation's Tweed District Committee, the October 30 event is a chance for everyone to get together for a day of fun in the sun on the greens at Coolangatta Bowls Club.

The charity bowls day will raise crucial funds for the Men of League Foundation and its work with the men, women and children of the rugby league community.

Men of League Foundation's NSW state manager Stuart Raper said the bowls day was sure to be a success for the committee.

He encouraged everyone on the Tweed who shared their love of rugby league to come along and participate.

"The Tweed District Committee put on a great bowls day every year to raise funds for the foundation and this event will be a great day out for all attendees,” Raper said.

"It will be a great social day out on the green and there will also be a sausage sizzle before bowls commences.

"Committee members are also encouraged to bring their friends along.”

Raper said funds raised would help the Men of League Foundation care for those in the rugby league community who may have fallen on hard times and were needing assistance.

"We help people with a range of services from visits to those who may be feeling socially isolated to household improvements and financial support,” he said.

Raper said while the foundation hoped to attract as many patrons as possible, there were still opportunities to show support.

"If you can't come along to our bowls day, we'd love for you to join the foundation. Members of the rugby league community can join at www.menofleague.com,” he said.