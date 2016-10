On Track Community Programs, or OTCP, invited opened its doors to the community to take time out to talk about mental health on Wednesday.

About 30 people attended the Mental Health Month event in Tweed to share a meal and listen to live entertainment.

OTCP CEO Elaine De Vos said the centre offered people a place to be themselves.

"It's about building up people's belief in themselves so they can feel part of a community,” she said.