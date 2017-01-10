Mercedes Corby faces court over AVO

MERCEDES Corby has appeared in Tweed Heads District Court in relation to an apprehended violence order.

Police applied for the AVO on behalf of Corby's business partner and long-time friend Trudy Todd following a complaint made against the 42-year-old.

Todd, a former professional surfer, and Corby opened the Laneway Bar and Dinning tapas bar in Coolangatta in August.

Former pro-surfer Trudy Todd has taken Mercedes Corby to court. Tweed Daily News

The bar is currently closed, a hand-written sign indicating that the closure is to allow for staff holidays.

Laneway Bar and Dinning remains closed while owners face court battle. Aisling Brennan

The matter is scheduled to return to court on February 19.

Ms Corby is the sister of Schapelle Corby who is currently on parole after being convicted of drug smuggling in Bali in 2005.