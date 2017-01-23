Mermaids arrive for the Sand Safari Arts Festival

Sandy the mermaid sunning herself at Rainbow Bay on Friday, January 20, after migrating down from the Great Barrier Reef.

IF YOU look to the ocean, you may just see some of our most cherished mythological creatures making a pilgrimage south for a sand and sea-inspired art festival.

Arriving for the 2017 Sand Safari Arts Festival, mermaids are taking centre stage for the Australian Sand Sculpting Championships.

Celebrating everything sand and sea, the annual festival will transform Surfers Paradise into a sand safari from February 10-26.

One mythical marvel migrating down from the Great Barrier Reef is Sandy the Mermaid who is looking forward to promoting the mermaid way.

"It's my first time, the event's been running for a couple of years now so I thought I'd pop down and check it out,” she said.

"There might be a couple of mermaids following me down as well once the news spreads.”

A festival highlight will be the Sand Trail, which features art pop-up in hotels, libraries and shopping centres from Tweed Heads to Logan.

Sand Safari will also be launching children's book Sandy's Surfers Paradise Adventure, which follows Sandy's experience at the festival.

The book will be added to primary schools' curriculum across Queensland this year.

"We're going to meet all the lovely boys and girls and read them the story, so I'm really looking forward to that,” Sandy said.

The festival is free. Visit www.surfersparadise.com for event listing.