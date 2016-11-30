Midwives examined as inquest into baby's death continues

MIDWIVES from Murwillumbah District Hospital gave evidence today as the inquest into the death of baby Jack Brandao-Magalhaes enters its second day.

Caroline Chandler and Robyn Brazel were questioned over their part in Amylee Brandao Magalhaes' traumatic labour two years ago at the hospital.

The Crown and Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' legal team questioned the midwives to piece together the events that occurred in the lead up to and during the expecting mother's admission at Murwillumbah District Hospital at 8pm on January 1, 2014.

The midwives were questioned about a number of delays encountered during Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' labour.

Midwives questioned over baby Jack's heart rate

In particular, Ms Chandler and Ms Brazel were asked about why a continuous heart rate monitor wasn't applied to Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' earlier during her time at the hospital.

Since Mrs Brandao Magalhaes' admission to the Murwilumbah hospital, Ms Brezel told the court she'd identified two "dips" in baby Jack's heart rate that were below and just within the normal foetal heart rate of 110bpm-160bpm.

The first "dip" at 8.30pm was recorded by Ms Brazel at 100bpm.

Ms Brazel said that based on her clinical judgement she didn't see it as a concern at that time.

She said a busy ward triggered her to call in assistance in Ms Chandler, who arrived at 9.15pm.

The rate then dropped again to 115bpm when monitored at 9.20pm, just within the normal foetal heart rate parameters.

Twenty minutes later, Chandler said there was another "dip" by chandler while Brazel was out of the room at that time.

By 9.40pm, Ms Chandler said she accepted Barrister for the Crown, Adam Casselden SC's suggestion there was variable, complicated deceleration of baby Jack's heart rate.

-upon admission and beyond - found variable heart rates that were abnormal, Brezel admitted in retrospect.

-At 9.40pm, there was concern a transfer should have been initiated then rather than continuing with the initial plan of adding fluids and procceding with the birth at M'bah hospital

Why wasn't an emergency response initiated earlier? : Crown asked

-1st phone call made to obst and gyno registrar at 9.43pm - asked why it was then a phone call was made and not sooner due to

-2nd call at 10.23pm

Delay in initiatibng the emergency ambulance transfer to Tweed Heads.

Numerous phone calls made in the lead up to Amylee's admission

The court also spoke a bit about whether technological advances would aid in communication between midwives and expectant mothers before their hospital admission.

It was established that five phone calls were made by Amylee and her family to a number of different midwives at Murwillumbah Hospital between the morning of December 31, 2013 and afternoon of January 1, 2014 before Amylee was admitted at 8pm.

On the evening of January 1, Ms Brazel said she understood Amylee contractions were "established" at 6pm and said "it was reasonable" for Amylee to take the time to prepare for her admission.

Ms Brezel said computerised communications shouldn't completely take over the oral phone calls because of a midwife's "intuition" with their patients.

After the day's proceedings, NSW Caryn Ger said incorporating computerised notes of conversatiosn between midwives about a certain patient may give them "more detail to discuss rather than relying on their memories."

"We're talking about notes of conversations that are had between midwives and their patients and midwives that are on call aren't necessarily at the hospital when they're taking those calls so it's a centralised way of reporting those convos and everyone who has access to the app having access to the conversations and that can assist with the continuity of care and hand overs,"

Ms Brazel said an oral hand over has it's place - wants techn

"This just aids in that, it gives them more detail to discuss rather than relying on their memories."