Missing teenager found deceased

POLICE say a body discovered near Yamba is believed to be missing Grafton girl Emma Powell.

The body of the 16-year-old was found in a reserve about 1.15pm today.

The car the teenager was last seen in and the family dog she had with her were discovered near the scene.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer, Inspector Jo Reid said police crime scene investigators would gather evidence and prepare a report for the coroner.

The teen went missing this Monday between 9.30am and 12.30pm, taking the family's white Landrover Defender and their black kelpie cross labrador, Indie, with her.

Insp Reid said the dog was found in good health and was in the care of rangers.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

