More delays for Kennedy Drive

COUNCIL is urging motorists to stay away from Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West, for the next six working days as road reconstruction continues.

Construction engineer Bob Hanby said contractors aimed to apply 500 tonne of deep-lift asphalt, the largest amount to date, by the end of Friday, October 28.

"It's a very challenging target but one that will deliver an extra day to apply the final wearing surface and ensure we are off Kennedy Drive by 6pm on Monday, 7 November,” Mr Hanby said.

"So, with long hard days ahead, we are urging motorists to avoid Kennedy Drive as moderate to heavy traffic flows will very quickly blow out to frequent, long and extremely frustrating traffic delays.”

Motorists are advised to drive safely while travelling for about 400m on the partly reconstructed southern lanes before moving back on to the northern lane between the bridge and Limosa Road.

Roadworks start at 7am each day of the road reconstruction period.