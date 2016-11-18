More repairs for Osprey nest at Kingscliff

The Osprey nest at Kingscliff was damaged during Saturday's storm.

THE Tweed Shire Council is working to once again repair the Kingscliff Osprey nest at Cudgen Creek, which claimed the lives of three Eastern Osprey chicks in August.

Council was made aware the metal pole supporting the cradle of the nest was bent after extreme weather on Saturday, November 12.

An Osprey chick was found in the nest by council staff when work began on repairing the damage today.

Waterways program leader Tom Alletson said council planned to relocate the 14 metre timber telegraph pole to another site in Kingscliff.

"Once this chick has left the nest, Council will replace the entire structure, supplying a new 19 metre timber pole to support the nest cradle,” Mr Alletson said.

"This taller pole will eliminate the need for the existing metal section beneath the nest cradle, which is a weak point in the system.

"The metal tubing beneath the nest cradle was added after its initial installation some years ago to increase the height of the nest.

"When it was originally installed, the nest cradle sat immediately on top of the existing 14 metre timber pole.

"Osprey did not occupy the nest cradle at first, preferring to build a nest in the adjacent radio masts.

"When the total height of the nest cradle was increased to 19 metres, the birds moved in”

Mr Alletson said it was vital that council make an effort to support the endangered species.

"The resident Osprey are still currently utilising the nest as part of their home range, perching on the pole to feed on fish,” he said.

"As we've discovered this morning, there is breeding activity occurring.

"Council will make temporary repairs to the nest to reduce the risk it poses to the public while preparations are made to replace the timber pole.”