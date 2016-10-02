Motown dream Down Under

SPECTACULAR: Songs in the key of Motown is bringing the golden era back for a national tour.

LEAVING behind the life of a Princeton-educated corporate engineer, life-long Motown era enthusiast Cushney Roberts headed for Las Vegas to cut his teeth on casino lounge stages en-route to becoming a well-respected showroom entertainer.

While the decision to leave behind a high paying, stable career was a big gamble, Vegas came calling for Roberts.

"My folks were thinking 'hey what's he thinking', there were some ups and downs but it all came together eventually,” Roberts said.

"I always loved the music, but I never thought of it as a serious vocation. With a few turns of fate, I gave it a shot and it's turned out well.”

Fast forward to 2016, and Roberts' Four Tops inspired Spectrum vocal quartet are Vegas headliners, heading back Down Under for a national tour after wowing Australian audiences in 2015.

Joining forces with fellow vocal quartet, Radiance, a Disco and Motown-era tribute, Cushney said the tour would do music's golden-era justice.

"We try to honour Motown and do it authentic,” Cushney said.

"All eight singers sing lead, you never know who's going to be singing, that makes it very exciting and keeps the show moving.

"The show always moves back and forth with a pace that keeps energy high.”

The show will play 28 dates across Australia, with legends like the Jackson 5, Donna Summer and The Supremes all honoured.

"Fans can dance and singing along. I encourage all your readership to come along and enjoy the night,” Cushney said.