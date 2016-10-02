26°
News

Motown dream Down Under

Daniel McKenzie
| 2nd Oct 2016 3:00 PM
SPECTACULAR: Songs in the key of Motown is bringing the golden era back for a national tour.
SPECTACULAR: Songs in the key of Motown is bringing the golden era back for a national tour. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LEAVING behind the life of a Princeton-educated corporate engineer, life-long Motown era enthusiast Cushney Roberts headed for Las Vegas to cut his teeth on casino lounge stages en-route to becoming a well-respected showroom entertainer.

While the decision to leave behind a high paying, stable career was a big gamble, Vegas came calling for Roberts.

"My folks were thinking 'hey what's he thinking', there were some ups and downs but it all came together eventually,” Roberts said.

"I always loved the music, but I never thought of it as a serious vocation. With a few turns of fate, I gave it a shot and it's turned out well.”

Fast forward to 2016, and Roberts' Four Tops inspired Spectrum vocal quartet are Vegas headliners, heading back Down Under for a national tour after wowing Australian audiences in 2015.

Joining forces with fellow vocal quartet, Radiance, a Disco and Motown-era tribute, Cushney said the tour would do music's golden-era justice.

"We try to honour Motown and do it authentic,” Cushney said.

"All eight singers sing lead, you never know who's going to be singing, that makes it very exciting and keeps the show moving.

"The show always moves back and forth with a pace that keeps energy high.”

The show will play 28 dates across Australia, with legends like the Jackson 5, Donna Summer and The Supremes all honoured.

"Fans can dance and singing along. I encourage all your readership to come along and enjoy the night,” Cushney said.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cushney roberts, songs in the key of motown, twin towns services club

Motown dream Down Under

Motown dream Down Under

Princeton-educated corporate engineer turned singer brings Motown to the Tweed.

Chaffey to reload for 2018

NOT DONE YET: Para-triathlete Bill Chaffey has his sights firmly set on Gold Coast 2018 before making a decision on his long-term future.

Chaffey sets sights on Gold Coast 2018.

Golf fundraiser for shot at the big time

FUNDRAISER: Sheridan Gorton and coach Graeme Trew on the driving range at Murwillumbah. A golf day for Gorton will be held at Murwillumbah Golf Club next Sunday.

Murwillumbah golfer needs community support to get to US circuit.

Fight for Tweed MRI

JOINING FORCES: Able Medico's Mark Grahame, Richmond MP Justine Elliot with Medical Staff Council chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones.

United campaign opens for 'critical' hospital service

Local Partners

Kick the Kilos: September 29

An impressive Kick the Kilos Tuesday has seen the Tweed community continue strong results.

Where is Kingscliff's clock?

Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.

Mystery of the Kingscliff clock 'lost in time'

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

ROBIN Williams' final words before his tragic death "echo" in widow Susan Schneider Williams' heart.

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Motown dream Down Under

SPECTACULAR: Songs in the key of Motown is bringing the golden era back for a national tour.

Living the dream.

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

The New Zealand house that hemp built

Hemp is an amazing substance useful for all kinds of applications

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

This Could Be It

2/223 Turpin Road, Labrador 4215

3 2 2 Offers Over...

If you have been looking for a neat, 3 bed 2 bath 2 car brick and tile duplex with no body corp fees and only 2 blocks from the Broadwater then this could be the...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 Auction

Here you have an outstanding opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water location just a few steps...

Beachside Boutique Beauty!

15/9 Garfield Terrace, Surfers Paradise 4217

Apartment 2 1 1 $499,000

Enjoy the ultimate Gold Coast lifestyle in this light and airy north facing 2 bedroom unit located just a step from the sand and surf of Surfers Paradise Beach. ...

A SURPRISE INSIDE

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

This spacious, well located split level property backing onto Currumbin Creek with ocean access is a real surprise packet! You'll find this unique home...

Elevate Your Lifestyle!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 Interest Above...

Situated at the Pinnacle of a private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been cleverly built on the...

This Ticks Every Box!

3/5 Cowderoy Street, Labrador 4215

2 1 2 Offers Over...

What do you look for when buying a duplex? Great location, low body corporate, solid construction, in good condition? Well, this 2 bedroom beauty ticks those...

Elanora&#39;s Best Buy!!

14 Bergamont Street, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful, superbly presented family home is certainly one of the areas's BEST bargain buys! After 15 happy years in residence, the owners of this impeccable...

A Wonderful Opportunity

74 Central Street, Labrador 4215

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Why you get a feeling of calm and serenity as you walk through door of this great property is hard to pinpoint. Is it the solid timber flooring? The natural...

HIGHLY MOTIVATED VENDOR - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS WILL BE SUBMITTED

9007b The Boulevard, Benowa 4217

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

On one of the better streets in the sought-after new section of Royal Pines stands this superb architect designed home; built by an engineer to the same exacting...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN HOME SATURDAY OCTOBER 1ST 11:00 - 11:30AM This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short drive from the Tweed...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Penthouse in beach paradise

Take in the beach front views from the balcony of 701/ 4-10 Douglas Street, Kirra.

This beachfront penthouse is the perfect place to enjoy the views.

Casuarina sets the benchmark in Tweed market

Our property market is as strong as it's been since the crisis

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record