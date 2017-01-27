MoU to solve a big problem for our cabbies

RED tape has created a nightmare for Tweed taxi drivers who can't take fares across state lines from Queensland.

"Try telling a drunk or drug-affected person at 1am in the morning and find out what happens,” Tweed Taxis general manager Murray Spence said.

"The doors get kicked, the windows get smashed, the driver gets abused or physically abused because people don't care, they don't understand, they see a taxi and a taxi all over the world can usually go anywhere and everywhere you want to go, but unfortunately we've been cornered with this rule and the choice has been taken away from the customer.”

Mr Spence, who has a fleet of 22 cabs, labelled current regulations "silly” and believes the new Queensland-NSW Cross-Border Memorandum of Understanding will provide the "ammunition” to solve what seems like simple problems.

"My rhetoric's been from day one that we want to go up as far as Boyd St and pick up our customers and bring them back to NSW,” Mr Spence said.

"As it stands, we can take people to Surfers Paradise, anywhere like that but we cannot pick up.

"We could drop a customer there and we cannot legally pick them up, on one side of the road we can and the other side of the road we can't, that's how silly it has been.”

It is not only Tweed cabbies and their customers who have suffered because of the issue: Tweed buses, limousines, hire cars and ride-share operators, as well as their customers, have all lost out.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said MoU aimed to improve border bus services and link timetables and allow taxis and other transport services to travel across state lines.