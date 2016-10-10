Murder trial starts for accused balcony killer

"YOU'RE lucky I haven't chucked you off my balcony, you goddamn psycho little bitch."

Those are the words Gable Tostee, 30, allegedly said in the lead-up to New Zealand woman Warriena Tagpuno Wright's death.

Crown prosecutor Glen Cash has summed up the case against Mr Tostee at the start of the man's murder trial this morning at Brisbane Supreme Court.

Mr Tostee has been charged with her murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Warriena "Rrie" Tagpuno Wright

Mr Cash said Mr Tostee and Ms Wright met on dating app Tinder and met up on the night of August 7, 2014.

They spent time at Mr Tostee's Surfers Paradise apartment.

Mr Cash said the pair had been drinking and being intimate and that at one point, Mr Tostee locked her out of the apartment on his balcony.

He said it is alleged Mr Tostee had been forceful and threatening towards her, which led to her trying to climb down the building from his balcony to escape then falling to her death from the 14th floor.

Mr Cash said Mr Tostee had recorded the audio of the crucial hours in the lead-up to Ms Wright's death.

Mr Cash said the audio, which was recorded on Mr Tostee's mobile phone, captured the alleged altercation between Mr Tostee and Ms Wright that night.

The trial is expected to last for six days.

