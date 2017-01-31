Murwillumbah artist is a true global star

FOR THE LOVE OF ART: Graeme Stevenson, Tanita Cree and Amelia Batchelor at Murwillumbah gallery. Mr Stevenson has been awarded an OAM for his work in the arts.

GRAEME John Stevenson, of Murwillumbah, only wanted to bring a little colour to the world, now he's behind a television series that screens to global audiences and boasts more than 200 episodes.

He was honoured with an Order of Australia Medal last week for his television series, Put Some Colour in Your Life, which captures talented artists and presents them to a worldwide audience. He was also recognised for a charity he launched that provides art therapy and creative relief to less fortunate people.

"It's a fantastic honour,” Mr Stevenson said. "Not just for me but for all artists. I started this journey hoping to bring a little colour to the world and preserve some of the great talents out there.

"To be recognised for that is tremendous. I almost can't believe it.”

He has spent the past six years working to get the television series across much of the globe, partnering with major brands to film artists from Australia to New Zealand, to America. The series is expected to be further boosted when new crews in Canada, India and a number of European countries soon become involved.

Mr Stevenson, an artist from the age of twelve, has spent his life travelling the world with a paintbrush in his hand. He developed the idea for the series after artists he admired began to die and he realised there was nothing to preserve their talents and legacy so future generations could one day learn from them.