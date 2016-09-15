Murwillumbah FC ready to make grand final history

FAIR WARNING: Murwillumbah practice on Tuesday night ahead of their first ever Premier League grand final tonight. L-R. Ben Waldon, Ryan McCloy, Josh Muspan, Joel Saye, Levi Hilton, Matt Peate and Parker Hamill.

MURWILLUMBAH Football Club is calling on their legion of fans to help propel them towards a milestone first premiership in the Gold Coast Premier League grand final against Surfers Paradise on Saturday.

Finishing in fourth position at the end of the season, the Warning made history to qualify for their first ever Premier League decider in a tight game last weekend.

Coaching staff member Gabe Finardi said the players and club would love to see a sea of green lining the Broadbeach United pitch.

"Being our first ever grand final in the Premier League, It's such a big thing for us and we want to get as many supporters as we can to fill the ground up with Murwillumbah fans,” Finardi said.

Murwillumbah captain Ben Waldon and the team on Tuesday. Scott Powick

Buoyed by their loyal fanbase, the club qualified for their maiden grand final the hard way, defeating reigning premiers, the Magic 3-2, in an elimination final at Carara a fortnight ago, followed by a 3-2 preliminary final win against Broadbeach, to end a seven-season run of grand final appearances for the Dolphins.

Their opponent, Surfers Paradise is looking to create their own history after last appearing in a grand final back in 2002.

Warning coach Dean Milosevic said his side was looking forward to the challenge and needed to be mentally switched on to what will be a huge challenge against an in-form Surfers outfit.

"They've had a good run and they've had a good season, so it's going to be a tough game,” Milosevic said.

"I expect them to come out guns blazing and they'll really want to hurt us in the first 10-15 minutes, so it's going to be a battle royal.”

The side will be without inspirational defender Matt Peate, who received a one-match suspension for a second yellow card send-off in the preliminary final.

While Milosevic concedes Peate's suspension hurts, the side's depth and synergy would be able to cover the loss.

"They'll need to be mentally and physically ready and if they win their battle against each individual, we'll come away with a premiership medal,” he said.

The side will pay their respects to rugby league player Grant Cook, who tragically passed away on Sunday after collapsing during a Murwillumbah Mustangs preliminary final clash against Casino on Sunday.

The club will wear black armbands and hold a minutes silence prior to kick-off.

A supporter bus leaves Murwillumbah clubhouse at the corner of Moobal St and Queensland Rd at 3pm on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 5pm at Nikiforides Family Park.