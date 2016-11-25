24°
News

Murwillumbah illustrator makes the best sellers list

Aisling Brennan
| 25th Nov 2016 10:48 AM
HAND DRAWN: Tasmin Ainslie illustrated The Sisters Saint-Claire, which has made the national 40 best sellers list.
HAND DRAWN: Tasmin Ainslie illustrated The Sisters Saint-Claire, which has made the national 40 best sellers list. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MURWILLUMBAH illustrator's new children's book has made the national 40 bestsellers list.

Written by first-time author Carlie Gibson, The Sisters Saint-Claire tells the story of a little mouse named Cecile and her exceptional baked goods fit for a queen.

Murwillumbah illustrator Tamsin Ainslie said she had drawn for almost 50 picture books, and The Sisters Saint-Claire was a favourite.

"My grandmother was a really successful illustrator in the '50s and she would do loads of little mice and little rabbits,” said Ms Ainslie ahead of the book's official launch yesterday.

"It was kind of nice while I was drawing for this book to know that it was something that my grandmother used to draw.”

The story of Cecille and her sisters has captured

the hearts of readers

across the country.

"They'd printed 2000 copies more than they were going to because they had a bigger order, and it sold out within the first day,” Ms Ainslie said.

For 20 years, Ms Ainslie has enjoyed drawing the fine details and patterns throughout her illustrations.

"To get all of the little characters and their little clothes, I have to look at all the different patterns and then I have to make them all consistent over 42 pages,” she said.

"I looked at mice in the pet shop, I look at mice on the internet and soft toy mice. I have to draw everything in different positions then make the character the same.”

Ms Ainslie said she liked to draw everyday items into her stories

"I draw from life all the time, I collect odd jugs and bits of pieces, and I have all these little interesting things to put them in my books.”

Tamsin Ainslie and Carlie Gibson will celebrate the launch of 'The Sister's Saint-Claire' on Friday, November 25 at 4pm at The Bowerbird Emporium, 9 Wollumbin Street Murwillumbah.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  children's book tamsin ainslie the bowerbird emporium the sisters saint-claire

What's the plan for the Tweed?

What's the plan for the Tweed?

Help shape the future of the Tweed Shire for the next 10 years.

MP tells: "My mother didn't leave because she loved him"

Queensland State Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates’ father was extremely violent towards her, her siblings and her mother Barb (pictured inset with Ms Bates).

She had never known violence in her sheltered life

Murwillumbah illustrator makes the best sellers list

HAND DRAWN: Tasmin Ainslie illustrated The Sisters Saint-Claire, which has made the national 40 best sellers list.

Murwillumbah illustrator reaches success with latest book.

Police nab man over Mur'bah assault, dangerous driving

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

A man facing court after alleged Murwillumbah assault

Local Partners

Murwillumbah illustrator makes the best sellers list

New children's book delights with the story of a talented mouse who bakes for the queen.

Maclean woman gives helping hand in Uganda

Grace de Bruin is off to Uganda for aid work.

Maclean nursing student heads to Uganda to help vulnerable children.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

RANKINS Springs will no longer be quiet or unknown when Hamish and Andy come to town.

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Live and entertain against a breathtaking backdrop of shimmering ocean views

5/4-6 Hill Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 2 $699,000

OPEN SATURDAY 24 SEPTEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM A desirable beach side location on the top of Point Danger (The NSW side of Rainbow Bay) and over looking Dbah beach...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Sold By Ben Stephens

1F/ 3 -9 Eden Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $565,000

All previous pricing on this apartment must be strictly ignored as a change in the sellers circumstances require this property to be sold. This is the buying...

Your Rural Escape is Waiting

7a Cascade Road, Terranora 2486

House 4 1 3 $575,000

This timber home rests on five peaceful acres in a sought after location just minutes from shops, schools and public transport and only fifteen minutes from...

Quality Street!

25 Damson Place, Elanora 4221

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Located in one of the most sought after streets on the southern Gold Coast, this spacious home (approx. 29 sqs undercover) on a dead flat block of land is a...

Enjoy the Panoramic Ocean Vistas from the Beachfront Apartment

804 The Sebel 3 McLean Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 Offers Over...

Absolutely stunning views that cover over 270 degrees from Kirra Point through to Point Danger Large all weather balcony that is ideal to impress guests while...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Apartment

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 $709,000

This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions within The Anchorage Islands community. It's sun drenched north aspect bathes...

Ideal Investment Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an excellent investment property. Situated in a sought after location this nicely...

STUNNING GROUND FLOOR 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE &#39;ROCKS RESORT&#39;

GE/828 ''The Rocks Resort", Pacific Parade, Currumbin 4223 ...

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH AND SUNDAY 27TH NOVEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM QLD This stunning ground floor 3 bedroom apartment offers an unparalleled...

Retreat along the Rous River

701 Dulguigan Road, North Tumbulgum

Check out this week's feature property.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!