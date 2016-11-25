Murwillumbah illustrator makes the best sellers list

HAND DRAWN: Tasmin Ainslie illustrated The Sisters Saint-Claire, which has made the national 40 best sellers list.

A MURWILLUMBAH illustrator's new children's book has made the national 40 bestsellers list.

Written by first-time author Carlie Gibson, The Sisters Saint-Claire tells the story of a little mouse named Cecile and her exceptional baked goods fit for a queen.

Murwillumbah illustrator Tamsin Ainslie said she had drawn for almost 50 picture books, and The Sisters Saint-Claire was a favourite.

"My grandmother was a really successful illustrator in the '50s and she would do loads of little mice and little rabbits,” said Ms Ainslie ahead of the book's official launch yesterday.

"It was kind of nice while I was drawing for this book to know that it was something that my grandmother used to draw.”

The story of Cecille and her sisters has captured

the hearts of readers

across the country.

"They'd printed 2000 copies more than they were going to because they had a bigger order, and it sold out within the first day,” Ms Ainslie said.

For 20 years, Ms Ainslie has enjoyed drawing the fine details and patterns throughout her illustrations.

"To get all of the little characters and their little clothes, I have to look at all the different patterns and then I have to make them all consistent over 42 pages,” she said.

"I looked at mice in the pet shop, I look at mice on the internet and soft toy mice. I have to draw everything in different positions then make the character the same.”

Ms Ainslie said she liked to draw everyday items into her stories

"I draw from life all the time, I collect odd jugs and bits of pieces, and I have all these little interesting things to put them in my books.”

Tamsin Ainslie and Carlie Gibson will celebrate the launch of 'The Sister's Saint-Claire' on Friday, November 25 at 4pm at The Bowerbird Emporium, 9 Wollumbin Street Murwillumbah.