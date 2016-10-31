Murwillumbah man critical after tractor accident

A 51-year-old man is winched out by the Westpac Life Saving Helicopter crew after being seriously injured in a tractor accident at Terragon.

A MURWILLUMBAH man remains in a critical condition in Gold Coast University Hospital after he was seriously injured in an accident involving a tractor.

The 51-year-old man suffered major head, chest and abdomen injuries after apparently being knocked down by a tractor while working on a property at Terragon, south west of Murwillumbah.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to a call at about 6.40pm on Friday.

The remote location meant the man had to be winched out before being airlifted to hospital for treatment of severe multiple trauma injuries.

Police are investigating the incident but the man was reportedly alone at the time of the incident.

It is thought the man had climbed down from the tractor and the vehicle then rolled over him before coming to rest against a tree. The injured man was discovered some time later when he did not return home.