37°
News

Murwillumbah Show stalwart remembered

David Carroll | 5th Nov 2016 10:00 AM
The late Ken McDonald pictured in 2011 after receiving an Order of Australia Medal for services to the cattle industry and the Tweed district.
The late Ken McDonald pictured in 2011 after receiving an Order of Australia Medal for services to the cattle industry and the Tweed district. Blainey Woodham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

John Kenny (Ken) McDonald, OAM 24-8-1926 - 29-10-2016

JOHN Kenny (Ken) McDonald OAM will be remembered today when the 2016 Murwillumbah Show opens.

Ken was a key driver behind the annual event for decades, serving on the Tweed River Agricultural Society board from 1951 to 2000, including 12 years as president.

Among the highlights of his tenure as president was welcoming Prince Charles when he visited Murwillumbah in 1977 to open the show.

Ken McDonald with Prince Charles at the opening of the 1977 Murwillumbah Show.
Ken McDonald with Prince Charles at the opening of the 1977 Murwillumbah Show. Contributed

Ken was also trustee of the Murwillumbah Showground from 1958 and served as chairman of the trust for more than 30 years.

Such was his dedication to the show that he was awarded life membership of the society in 1981 and a grandstand at the showground is named in his honour.

Ken was also involved with numerous other community organisations, including the Probus Club and the Murwillumbah Local Land Board.

His eldest son, Paul, parish priest of the Catholic Parish of Kingscliff, said his father was a dedicated and active member of the community.

"He was a very loyal and committed community and family man,” he said.

"As we reflect on his life, his qualities and his contributions, as a family we are very proud of him.”

Ken died on Saturday after a brief illness. He was born in Murwillumbah in 1926, the son of pioneering parents.

He was raised on the family farm, Kevondale, and attended Mt St Patrick Primary School before heading to Woodlawn College at Lismore.

After finishing school he returned home, keen to help his father further develop the jersey cattle stud. Ken's younger brothers Brian and Pat later joined the operation and Kevondale cattle were highly regarded throughout Australia.

Ken was a world-renowned breeder and judge of jersey cattle, showing and officiating at both national and international events.

He was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in 2011 for service to the cattle industry and the Tweed district.

In recent years Ken switched from his beloved jerseys to raising less labour-intensive beef cattle.

"He was happiest on the farm,” Fr McDonald said.

"He loved the land and spent all but three years of his life there. It was always his wish that he lived on the farm for all his life and he basically did that.”

Ken is survived by his wife Norma, his sons Paul, Michael and Peter - who will serve as ringmaster at the show this weekend - and their partners, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Noel and Pat and sisters Colleen and Noreen.

The funeral will be held at 11am on Monday at the Church of the Sacred Heart at Murwillumbah.

Fr McDonald, who will officiate at the ceremony, said people are most welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  catholic parish of kingscliff jersey cattle ken mcdonald kevondale murwillumbah show paul mcdonald tweed river agricultural society

Murwillumbah Show stalwart remembered

Murwillumbah Show stalwart remembered

Murwillumbah cattleman Ken McDonald OAM will be remembered today when the 2016 Murwillumbah Show opens

Sprinter's Bolt from the blue

FUTURE OLYMPIAN?: Tweed Little Athletics star Tynan Neveceral could potentially be the fastest 12-year-old in Australia after claiming a national title in record time.

The future Usain Bolt?

Rory Arnold to face Wales after being cleared of injury

Rory Arnold of the Brumbies wins a line-out during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Brumbies at Emirates Airline Park on May 16, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Arnold has been cleared fit to face Wales on Sunday.

Weekend sport in brief

Premier League goes live

STAR POWER: Karen Murphy returns for the Sydney Lions after being away on international duties last year.

Big November for bowls.

Local Partners

Kingscliff TAFE driving Tweed innovation

New multi-purpose facility expected to drive job opportunities.

Looking for something to do in Tweed?

TOP EMPLOYEES: Robyn McCalman from Murwillumbah Veterinary Clinic receiving her award. The Murwillumbah Central Rotary Club recently held its annual employee awards for excellence, with 12 employees nominated by their employers. The awards were presented at a ceremony in Murwillumbah last week, attended by more than 80 people.

Community Diary: What's on around Tweed

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

MICHAEL Buble has confirmed the devastating news that his eldest son Noah, three, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

Completely Renovated Character Home with Tweed River Views

26 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 $459,000

In an elevated position, this split-level home with a leafy outlook captures water views and is just minutes from the boat ramp, local shops, Schools and...

PALM BEACH - OCEAN ACCESS - NORTH TO WATER ON DUPLEX LAND

65 Nineteenth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

WOW! Here is an outstanding, exceptionally rare opportunity to secure a genuine blue chip ocean access property in an absolutely exceptional north to water...

Currumbin Cracker!

19 Bronhill Street, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

Private, yet just minutes to shops, schools, parks, surf clubs and of course our wonderful world class beaches. All the credentials for the perfect Gold Coast...

Spacious Three Bedroom Duplex In A Great Location

2/3 Medoc Place, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 2 2 $445,000

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac close to all the amenities this well-presented duplex offers a low maintenance and convenient lifestyle. - Three generous sized...

Live the Dream!

24b Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

This lovely home is in Barracuda Court - one of the premier ocean access waterfront streets on the Gold Coast. The Palm Beach waterways are a wonderful aquatic...

Much Loved Home with Pristine Views Ready for its New Family

3 Mountain View Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $549,000

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 1ST OCTOBER 1:00 - 1:30PM This large, rendered home rests on an elevated, flat 613m2 block and enjoys far reaching valley, Ocean and...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

The Ultimate Fully Renovated Garden Apartment In Rainbow Bay

4/3 Eden Avenue, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Price Guide...

A beach side lifestyle is on offer from this light filled and spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment in the heart of Rainbow Bay. Rare ground floor unit with...

Contemporary Home with Views, Privacy and so much Space

24 Vail Court, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $649,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 5TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST In a private, cul-de-sac location with expansive Hinterland views this split level...

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Tweed housing market leads state

Tweed housing prices continue to climb with the latest figures revealing a 13% annual increase in the median price.

Latest figures reveal 13% price increase

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!