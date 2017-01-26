29°
Mustangs ease into premiership defence

Daniel McKenzie
| 26th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
GALLOPING ON: Murwillumbah Mustangs reigning premiership coach Nathan Jordan is back on board for 2017.
GALLOPING ON: Murwillumbah Mustangs reigning premiership coach Nathan Jordan is back on board for 2017.

REIGNING champions Murwillumbah hope a delay to their pre-season will be the key to going back-to-back in 2017.

The Mustangs have consistently gone deep into finals, playing in five of the last six Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) deciders for two premierships, including 2016's inspired win over Cudgen.

Mustangs coach Nathan Jordan said the 2016 season took a big toll on players, particularly during finals when senior player Grant Cooke tragically died during a tackle in the semi-final against Casino.

"We've started a bit slow this year as the club just needed a break,” Jordan said.

"Making the grand final over the last few years has been a long slog and last season was the longest we've had with 18 games.

"We needed a bit of a break before getting back into it, so we've had a bit of a freshen up.”

Mustangs will welcome new players to the club in 2017, with changes to the playing list following last season.

The club took a hit with the loss of young gun Toby McIntosh who has gone to the Burleigh Bears, while second-rower Jonty Van De Scheur has departed for Tweed Heads Seagulls.

But the club has successfully talked powerhouse Clancy Fallon out of retirement while retaining Frenchman Remi Vignau.

"Dylan Nash, who played for Mur'bah back in 2015 before going to Tugun, is back on board,” Jordan said.

"A centre by the name of Michael Keating, who played with us in 2012 before going up north, is back on board too.

"We're still looking for a couple of players. Hopefully things fall into place like they did over the last few years.”

The Mustangs began their title defence last Sunday in what was the first of three pre-season beach sessions before training ramps up.

Jordan said the approach would allow players time to ease in while the club shapes its playing list.

"You just have to make sure you manage time properly, so hopefully when you do train, all the boys can get their fresh,” he said.

"In past years, our numbers were down in pre-season as boys play touch. So we thought beach sessions would change it up and we can get stuck in from there.

"We still need to get in 10 weeks of pre-season but that's plenty of time to get the boys' legs fit.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murwillumbah mustangs northern rivers regional rugby league nrrrl tweed sport

