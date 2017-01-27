Mustangs to host NRL Knights in top Tweed clash

SADDLED UP? Newcastle Knights' stars like Trent Hodkinson could be Murwillumbah-bound.

MURWILLUMBAH Mustangs are expecting the Newcastle Knights to deliver top-end talent to Stan Sercombe Oval next Saturday for their clash with Tweed Heads Seagulls.

The match, hosted by the reigning Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) premiers, will see a Knights' side take on the Seagulls in a one-off match.

Despite the game being played the same weekend as the Auckland Nines in New Zealand, the Mustangs are convinced a Knights' side featuring NRL quality players will still make its way up for the pre-season trial match.

"We spoke to Seagulls and they said the Knights had assured them players in their top 25 would play,” Mustangs committee member Nico Neidhart said.

The Mustangs are no stranger to NRL quality, with the likes of former NRL stars Anthony Laffranchi and Luke Covell developing through the club.

Neidhart said the match, announced last week, had generated strong interest within the club and community. He said the club would look to eclipse their average NRRRL season crowd attendance numbers of around 600-1000 fans, and hopefully inspire the next generation of stars.

"With Seagulls looking to field their full-strength side and Knights bringing decent players, hopefully we'll get 1500 to 2000 (fans) in,” Neidhart said.

"Bringing an NRL team to Murwillumbah is great for the community, who can come and see some stars play. That can cause a progression with kids and push their hopes and dreams further.”

Despite hosting the match, the Mustangs won't take part in a curtain-raiser, with premiership players only just commencing pre-season training.

The main game is at 5pm (NSW). Adults $10, children 16 and younger free.