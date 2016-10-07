Nathan steps back into the limelight

TALENT TIME: Nathan Johnston gets in some practice ahead of Night Of Abilities at South Tweed Sports Club this Saturday night.

ONE man's dream of shining the light on ability comes true on the Tweed this weekend after materialising 12 months ago.

Nathan Johnston's Night of Abilities is a celebration of people of all abilities and on Saturday night, the 25-year-old will take centre stage.

"Nathan is a cross between Jack Black and Liberace and he's got real personality and is a natural performer,” mother Elaine Johnston said.

Johnston will be joined by former cricketer and media personality Greg Ritchie, and dancers, singers, musicians and entertainers.

Mrs Johnston said the aim was to break down the barriers people with disabilities face in society.

"We're all human, so why treat people with disabilities as second class,” she said.

"We need awareness and respect. If you want to see a change, you need to make a change, so that's what we're doing.”

Mr Johnston sings in a band and has been commanding the stage since he was six.

He performed at the Livin' at the Lake mental health fundraiser in Cabarita in January, has worked with the My Kitchen Rocks program at Currumbin Community Special School and has performed with rock band Fat Albert.

The night doubles as a fundraiser, and this year will raise money for Kids In Need, after raising over $3,600 for Lifeline last year.

The night will be held at South Tweed Sports Club to accommodate more patrons, after more than 250 attended last year's event.

Mrs Johnston said 100 tickets had been sold so far, with plenty still available.

Email nightofabilities@gmail.com or call 0456 097 943 to book.