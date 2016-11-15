National kiteboarding league takes off

Col Sanders throws up a big air at Round One of the Australian Kiteboarding Championships on the Gold Coast in 2015.

ALL eyes will be on coastal skies as Round One of the second Australian and New Zealand National Kiteboarding League (NKL) gets underway at Narrowneck, Main Beach on Friday.

The six round NKL Series will head across the country between November 2016 and February 2017 in search of Australia and New Zealand's best male and female kiteboarders.

The event's Have a Go sessions will also make a return during the NKL season, giving newcomers of all ages the opportunity to try the sport for free under the watchful eye of Australia's top kiteboarders.

Competitors in Round One of the Australian Kiteboarding Championships on the Gold Coast in 2015 Glen Bowden

President of Kiteboarding Queensland and Northern Territory Inc. (KBQNT) and NKL Event Director, David De Witt, said he was thrilled to see the kiteboarding event series returning to the Gold Coast for Round One.

"Last year we had the opportunity to experience the Gold Coast talent and we know that competitors have been practising extra hard to bring their A game this year,” he said.

"It's also about showcasing what an exciting spectator sport kiteboarding is - with big airs, front rolls, back rolls and amazing tricks people have never seen before.”

"There are some incredible kiters really pushing the boundaries and they will all be out in force during the NKL, battling the wind and waves in pursuit of the title.”

The event runs until Sunday, with a $10,000 prize pool up for grabs.

Entrant registrations are now open on the Kiteboarding Australia website.