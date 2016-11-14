New brewery quenches Tweed's thirst for craft beer

BOUTIQUE breweries have become very popular in recent years, and Tweed is making sure it pours itself a glass of the action.

Pickled Pig Brewer owner Paul Brewer finally took his name seriously and decided to create craft beer in the heart of Tweed Heads.

Using an eco-friendly operation, Pickled Pig Brewery prides itself on using no preservatives or chemicals to make a selection of German and Belgium lagers, pilsners and ales, ciders and Jinja beer.

We chat with Paul about Pickled Pig Brewery:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

I never made a beer before so had to learn from beginning, so it's very exciting and stimulating and a stellar learning curve. Operating our own business gives us flexibility to change and grow our business model. Pickled Pig brewery is an artisan craft brewery and this gives us an edge in being able to produce small batch processes which enables us to trial and produce a variety of niche products.

What are your future plans for the business?

We opened this week our 18 tap tasting room and will be able to see new bottling and kegging machines in operation while tasting a variety of tasting paddles, open for brewery tours and functions. Our range listed is continually being updated and perfected and small batch brewing allows us to innovate with new recipes and ideas.

FAST FACTS

1/2 18 Industry Drive, Tweed Heads South

www.pickledpigbrewery.com.au