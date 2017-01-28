29°
New co-ordinator, new game

Daniel McKenzie
| 28th Jan 2017 2:00 PM
South Tweed Bowls Club's new bowls administrator Bill Cornehls is up for the challenge of leading a resurgence in a sport threatened by decreasing membership numbers on a national scale.
A FORMER Australian bowler who won Commonwealth Games gold has been armed with leading a bowls resurgence at South Tweed.

Bowling for Australia at international level takes a competitive edge and the Sharks' newly appointed bowls director Bill Cornehls knows with membership numbers diminishing Australia-wide, the challenge is on to turn it around.

"It's a challenge, and I love challenges,” Cornehls said.

"When you've been at the top and represented Australia, you want to be challenged. You never lose that competitive edge.”

Cornehls wore the green and gold with distinction, winning a gold medal in the inaugural triples competition at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, before claiming a fours' silver at the 2008 World Outdoor Bowls Championship in Christchurch.

Involved with clubs and administration since 1984, Cornehls brings more than 30 years of experience to the Sharks' role.

A former state coach and high performance manager at Bowls Queensland, Cornehls saw his new role as an opportunity to grow the sport.

"This has been a very successful club but with membership decreasing across Australia, I wanted to try and turn it around,” Cornehls said.

"I want to grow participation, grow membership and create greater success while putting more teams out there each week.”

Although he spent eight years at Bowls Queensland overseeing the development of elite junior talent, Cornehls felt the time was right to re-enter clubland.

"This job creates a new energy where I can do something to help create culture and a new vision for the club,” he said.

"When you've been fortunate enough to be at the top, you want to pass on that experience and knowledge.”

Cornehls said his first task would be to unite the club's men's, women's, premier and trippers' divisions.

"I'm working on bringing those divisions into one calendar,” he said, adding the move would allow the club to host new events.

