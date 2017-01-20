New marine hub to aid fight against crime

ON THE WATER: Roads and Maritime Services Maritime Director Angus Mitchell and Member for Tweed Geoff Provest.

A NEW $3million Tweed marine hub will include a border-base for NSW water police to help fight crime, including the shipment of illicit drugs.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the police base will include a 19m vessel able to make sea trips more than 100km from port, which could be used to target ships offloading illegal goods such as drugs.

Water police had until now been based in the border region only for peak periods. Mr Provest said the new River Terrace facility would be headquarters for several NSW Government agencies.

"We're going to have NSW Maritime, we're going to have NSW fisheries, but there will also be areas available for NSW Marine Command, commonly known as the water police,” he said.

"So I think you will see joint operations that will not only enhance the safety of our (boaties) but also our borders.”

The new police command will have three permanent staff and Mr Provest said the building would include a gun lock-up and interview rooms.

The NSW Government will pour $3million into the facility, replacing current maritime services offices.

Construction is expected to finish by next summer.