Newcastle Knights to play Tweed Seagulls in trial match

Dylan Phythian of the Knights is congratulated after scoring a try during the match between the Newcastle Knights and the South Sydney Rabbitohs last year.

TWEED Heads Seagulls will bring an array of NRL players to league stronghold Murwillumbah next month when their Intrust Super Cup side takes on Newcastle Knights in a pre-season trial match.

The game will be hosted by the Mustangs at Stan Sercombe Oval on Saturday, February 4, and Seagulls CEO Scott Clark said fans could watch the Knights' development players and NRL squad members take on a rebuilding Seagulls' side that is a feeder team to the Gold Coast Titans.

"This will be a great promotion for rugby league in northern NSW with locals able to watch current and future NRL players and some of the best second-tier players from both states,” Clark said.

"The Knights will send a lot of their developing players but we expect certainly five or more of their top 25 players to play.”

It will be the first of three trial matches scheduled by the Seagulls.

The following Saturday the 'Gulls will take on premiers Burleigh Bears in a local derby at Firth Park, Mudgeeraba and on Saturday, February 18 Aaron Zimmerle's squad will round off their Intrust Super Cup preparations with a trial against South Logan.

While the clash with Newcastle will be played the same weekend of the Auckland Nines in New Zealand, the Knights will send several full-time NRL players not in Auckland, plus key NSW Cup players.

"Aaron Zimmerle will play a full-strength squad and we will be getting access to some young players who are training with the Titans' full-time squad and are allocated to us,” Clark said.

"It's a great opportunity for our players to test themselves but also for Murwillumbah which has a proud rugby league history, producing NRL players like Anthony Laffranchi and Luke Covell.”

Game one gets underway at 5pm (NSW), with a curtain-raiser still to be announced.