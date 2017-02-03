29°
Nicole Kidman to join DC Comics superhero franchise?

Staff writers, The Courier-Mail | 3rd Feb 2017 7:09 AM
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

NICOLE Kidman is believed to be in talks to take on a role for one of the world's biggest movie franchises as it makes ready to film its first feature in Queensland.

The Hollywood Reporter says the actress, 49, is in line to play the role of Aquaman's mother in the forthcoming flick, which will be filmed on the Gold Coast.

Aquaman will star Game of Thrones beefcake Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's ex, who made international headlines after Barnaby Joyce put her in the doghouse last year for smuggling her terriers Pistol and Boo into Australia.

Kidman who is only 12 years Momoa's senior, is thought to be Australian director James Wan's preference for the role of Aquaman's mother.
 

The Courier-Mail revealed last month that Aquaman, entertainment giant DC Comics' first Australian film, would be shot on the Coast in a $160 million injection for the local economy.

A $22 million Federal Government rebate helped secure the production, but Queensland Premier and Arts Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk is claiming the credit.

A media release from the Premier's office claimed her Government had "secured" the film, which will star Game of Thrones hunk Jason Momoa in the titular role and Johnny Depp's ex, Amber Heard, who was last on the Coast when Depp shot the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Ms Palaszcuk said she had "personally negotiated" with Warner Bros Studios to bring the production to Queensland.

"Queensland was successful in winning a competitive bid to attract Aquaman, contributing to our reputation as a leading film destination," she said.

But federal Treasurer Scott Morrison hit back, saying he would happily send Ms Palaszczuk the $22 million rebate bill.

Mr Morrison said the money was coming from the Commonwealth, and "I've never had a discussion with the Premier about this issue".

"When it's a success, everybody wants to jump on board,'' he said at a media conference at Yatala-based Swagman motorhomes, which will supply vehicles to the Aquaman set.

"None of their (the Queensland Government) discussions with us had anything to do with this decision today at all."

Topics:  aquaman nicole kidman superhero

