'Night stalker' suspect arrested over rapes, was on bail

A number of sexual offences spanning from 2008 to 2016 are believed to be linked.

THE man arrested at the weekend for allegedly raping four women over nine years was let back on the streets late last year after an unrelated charge.

It can be revealed the 50-year-old man, accused of being the offender dubbed the night stalker, was given watch-house bail on November 28 after being charged with indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Brisbane region two weeks earlier.

Under his bail conditions, he was prohibited from making contact with the child victim and required to report to police twice a week.

The Gold Coast man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Southport Magistrates Court yesterday after being arrested on Saturday for allegedly breaking into women's homes and targeting them in their beds for almost a decade.

In addition to being charged with 13 offences related to the alleged sexual offending, police allege the man failed to report to police sometime between December 2 last year and January 21, when he was arrested after police linked him to four rapes by DNA.

The man was charged with three counts of entering a dwelling with intent to commit indictable offence, four counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to commit rape, one count of deprivation of liberty, two counts of sexual assault and one of stealing.

The alleged sexual assaults are believed to have occurred between 2008 and 2016.

But police have confirmed there are eight outstanding offences, some dating back to 2005, which they believe could be linked.

The most recent reported attack occurred in March 2016 at Molendinar, which police believe is connected to the four where DNA was found.

The four attacks police will allege were committed by the Gold Coast man in custody occurred at Coombabah in 2008, Springwood (2015), Sunnybank and Southport (both 2016).

Court documents show the man has limited criminal history, being given a $100 fine outside the Gold Coast in the early 1990s for breaching a council bylaw.

More than a decade later he was sentenced in a Brisbane court after stopping in a loading zone.

In court yesterday, the man did not apply for bail and the matter is expected to return to court today.

The alleged night stalker was arrested as part of police Operation Melya, which was established in February 2016.

The offender has been dubbed the night stalker because most attacks occurred during the dead of night, inside the victim's own home.

Police have urged anyone who has been assaulted, but has not reported it, to come forward urgently.